Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Felix/rawpixel.com / stock.adobe.com People voting.

First hour: Exploring the new WXXI "election hub"

Second hour: Discussing lessons learned from the pandemic's effect on nursing homes

We sit down with WXXI News colleagues to talk about the new WXXI "election hub." We discuss the value of citizen engagement and how the new tool will help voters better access and understand the issues and candidates they will see on their ballots. Our guests:



Jeremy Moule, deputy editor at WXXI News

Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise reporter for WXXI News

David Streever, director of digital product at WXXI

Then in our second hour, what can we learn from the pandemic lockdown's effect on nursing homes? A film titled "Fire through Dry Grass" tells the story of a group of artists with disabilities who worked to fight the effects of both COVID and nursing home isolation. The film will be screened at the Little Theatre next week. This hour, we talk with the team behind “Fire through Dry Grass” and local disability rights advocates. Our guests:

Shannon Nelson, poet featured in “Fire through Dry Grass”

Theresa Williams, poet featured in “Fire through Dry Grass”

MaryDel Wypych, chair of the Elder Justice Committee at Metro Justice

Pat Muir, local resident whose father lived in a nursing home during the COVID lockdown

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.