Coming up on Connections: Monday, June 3, 2024

First hour: Understanding weight loss medications, myths, and trends in the age of Ozempic

Second hour: Author Sejal Shah on her new book, "How to Make Your Mother Cry: Fictions"

The drug Ozempic has dominated headlines in recent months as a rapid solution for people seeking to lose weight. The medication – which was originally prescribed for people with type 2 diabetes – has raised questions about the efficacy of a quick fix for weight loss. An upcoming event at the Rochester Academy of Medicine will address drugs used for losing weight, along with myths and trends when it comes to weight and wellness. Our guests this hour preview that event and answer your questions. In studio:



Sanin Syed, M.D., physician and founder of Vital Health Medical Care, and assistant professor of clinical medicine at UR Medicine

Maureen Geiser, RPh, MPH, pharmacist at Highland Pharmacy at the Anthony L. Jordan Health Center

Then in our second hour, in her new book, "How to Make Your Mother Cry: Fictions," Rochester native Sejal Shah explores love, loss, friendship, family, and memory. The collection of stories and letters about growing up and living as a Gujarati woman is raw and bold, while also beautiful and poetic. Some of the stories are love letters to Rochester. This hour, we talk with Shah about her work, her process, and what she learned (and what she wants readers to learn) about resilience and finding meaning. Our guest: