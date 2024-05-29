© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 29, 2024 at 8:45 AM EDT
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio. The man at left is wearing glasses, a white button-down shirt, and a purple blazer. The man at right is wearing a green button-down shirt.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Dr. Shahzad Mustafa on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 7, 2024

First hour: Special rebroadcast — Will Xolair be a miracle drug for people with severe food allergies?

Second hour: Special rebroadcast — How abortion bans and restrictions are affecting OB-GYN residencies

We bring you special rebroadcasts today on "Connections with Evan Dawson."

In our first hour, a new drug might just be the miracle drug that can change the lives of countless people with severe food allergies – particularly children. Xolair has demonstrated a powerful effect on mitigating the effects of peanuts and other foods that can be life-threatening. It's very expensive, and parents have many questions about how to get it. Our guest discusses how to understand this new treatment option, and we talk about how the treatment of food allergy is changing in other ways. In studio:

  • Shahzad Mustafa, M.D., lead physician in the Allergy, Immunology, and Rheumatology Department at Rochester Regional Health, and clinical associate professor of medicine at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry

Then in our second hour, since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, states that have enacted abortion bans or restrictions have seen a sharp drop in OB-GYN residency applicants. That's according to data from the Association of American Medical Colleges, which is monitoring the effect of the Dobbs decision on American medicine. Our guests had to make decisions about where they wanted to pursue their careers. They discuss that, and how the political climate has affected not only their paths, but also the paths of their colleagues. Our guests:

  • Dr. Amy Harrington, associate professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Malayna Hocker, M.D. candidate who matched at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Guy Azriel, M.D. candidate who matched at the University of Massachusetts, Chan-Baystate
  • Hannah Jackel-Dewhurst, M.D. candidate who matched at the University of Rochester Medical Center
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack