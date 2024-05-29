Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Megan Mack / WXXI News Dr. Shahzad Mustafa on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 7, 2024

First hour: Special rebroadcast — Will Xolair be a miracle drug for people with severe food allergies?

Second hour: Special rebroadcast — How abortion bans and restrictions are affecting OB-GYN residencies

We bring you special rebroadcasts today on "Connections with Evan Dawson."

In our first hour, a new drug might just be the miracle drug that can change the lives of countless people with severe food allergies – particularly children. Xolair has demonstrated a powerful effect on mitigating the effects of peanuts and other foods that can be life-threatening. It's very expensive, and parents have many questions about how to get it. Our guest discusses how to understand this new treatment option, and we talk about how the treatment of food allergy is changing in other ways. In studio:



Shahzad Mustafa, M.D., lead physician in the Allergy, Immunology, and Rheumatology Department at Rochester Regional Health, and clinical associate professor of medicine at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry

Then in our second hour, since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, states that have enacted abortion bans or restrictions have seen a sharp drop in OB-GYN residency applicants. That's according to data from the Association of American Medical Colleges, which is monitoring the effect of the Dobbs decision on American medicine. Our guests had to make decisions about where they wanted to pursue their careers. They discuss that, and how the political climate has affected not only their paths, but also the paths of their colleagues. Our guests: