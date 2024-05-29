© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, May 30, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 29, 2024 at 12:29 PM EDT
Political candidate profile photo
Photo provided

First hour: Assemblymember Demond Meeks on the 2024-2025 state budget

Second hour: Discussing CITY Magazine's June 2024 issue

We continue our series of conversations about the 2024-2025 state budget. This hour, we’re joined by Assemblymember Demond Meeks. He shares his perspectives on what was included in the budget, what wasn’t, and his priorities – from housing, to public safety, to education, and more. Our guest:

  • Assemblymember Demond Meeks, District 137

Then in our second hour, we preview the latest issue of CITY Magazine. This month’s edition sheds light on the state of photography in Rochester. We talk with our guests about the present and future of the Photo City. Our guests:

  • Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
  • Ryan Williamson, director of strategy and operations for CITY Magazine
  • Patrick Hosken, arts writer for CITY Magazine
  • Clay Patrick McBride, artist and educator
  • Richard Colón, photographer and curator of Behind the Glass Gallery
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
