Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, May 28, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 28, 2024 at 9:24 AM EDT
A man with a grey beard and mustache wearing a straw hat with a black band, a grey button-down shirt, and a blue vest
Adam Frank

First hour: What does it take to become a scientist, part 3?

Second hour: Examining craft beer's challenging landscape and previewing the Rochester Real Beer Expo

What does it take to become a scientist? This is the third in a series of conversations with students who have chosen the path of science. We explore what they're learning, the methods they are being taught, and how that might help all of us become better thinkers. Our guests:

  • Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester
  • Matthew Signor, physics Ph.D. student at the University of Rochester
  • Katarina Nichols, Ph.D. student at the University of Rochester
  • Kylie Lofton, Ph.D. student at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, during a state-of-the-industry event in April, the chief economist with the Brewers Association announced that craft beer is facing a “challenging landscape.” The trade group represents small and independent American breweries. Its data shows that the number of craft beer drinkers is static. Meanwhile, craft beer production was down one percent, taprooms were down two percent, and microbreweries were down five percent. Journalists following the local scene say they’ve seen the industry hit a plateau. What can local brewers do to move forward and drive more interest in their work? Organizers of the annual Rochester Real Beer Expo say attendees will experience the creativity and diversity of the local scene. This hour, we preview that event and discuss trends in the region’s beer industry. Our guests:

  • Gino Fanelli, WXXI investigative reporter and beer writer
  • Will Cleveland, author of the Cleveland Prost beer blog and curator of the Rochester Real Beer Expo
  • Jen Newman, outgoing CEO of Young Lion Brewing Company
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
