Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, May 28, 2024

First hour: What does it take to become a scientist, part 3?

Second hour: Examining craft beer's challenging landscape and previewing the Rochester Real Beer Expo

What does it take to become a scientist? This is the third in a series of conversations with students who have chosen the path of science. We explore what they're learning, the methods they are being taught, and how that might help all of us become better thinkers. Our guests:



Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester

Matthew Signor, physics Ph.D. student at the University of Rochester

Katarina Nichols, Ph.D. student at the University of Rochester

Kylie Lofton, Ph.D. student at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, during a state-of-the-industry event in April, the chief economist with the Brewers Association announced that craft beer is facing a “challenging landscape.” The trade group represents small and independent American breweries. Its data shows that the number of craft beer drinkers is static. Meanwhile, craft beer production was down one percent, taprooms were down two percent, and microbreweries were down five percent. Journalists following the local scene say they’ve seen the industry hit a plateau. What can local brewers do to move forward and drive more interest in their work? Organizers of the annual Rochester Real Beer Expo say attendees will experience the creativity and diversity of the local scene. This hour, we preview that event and discuss trends in the region’s beer industry. Our guests: