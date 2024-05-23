© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, May 24, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 23, 2024 at 10:47 PM EDT
A smiling woman with long blonde hair and her arms crossed; she's wearing a black sweater and white collared shirt
Sarah Clark

First hour: Assemblymember Sarah Clark on the 2024-2025 state budget

Second hour: Joywave lead singer Daniel Armbruster on the band's new album, "Permanent Pleasure"

We continue our series of conversations with local state lawmakers about the state budget. This hour, our guest is Assemblymember Sarah Clark. She says not all of her priorities were included in the budget, but there were wins for Monroe County in areas like housing, public safety, and education. We talk through her takeaways. Our guest:

  • Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136

Then in our second hour, Daniel Armbruster from Joywave joins us. The band released its fifth studio album, “Permanent Pleasure,” on May 17. We talk about the album, the songwriting process, the band’s upcoming tour, and more. Our guest:

  • Daniel Armbruster, lead singer of Joywave
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
