Coming up on Connections: Friday, May 24, 2024

Provided Sarah Clark

First hour: Assemblymember Sarah Clark on the 2024-2025 state budget

Second hour: Joywave lead singer Daniel Armbruster on the band's new album, "Permanent Pleasure"

We continue our series of conversations with local state lawmakers about the state budget. This hour, our guest is Assemblymember Sarah Clark. She says not all of her priorities were included in the budget, but there were wins for Monroe County in areas like housing, public safety, and education. We talk through her takeaways. Our guest:



Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136

Then in our second hour, Daniel Armbruster from Joywave joins us. The band released its fifth studio album, “Permanent Pleasure,” on May 17. We talk about the album, the songwriting process, the band’s upcoming tour, and more. Our guest: