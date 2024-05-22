Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Who is Danny / stock.adobe.com Microphone and headphones

First hour: Palestinian perspectives on Gaza

Second hour: How Rochester's music scene is becoming more collaborative

The Rochester region is home to hundreds of people with Palestinian roots and heritage. They have felt the desperation of watching the siege on Gaza, and the suffering of countless Palestinians. Our guests discuss how they hope the war might end, and what they want to see on the other side. Our guests: TBA.

Then in our second hour, Rochester’s music scene is growing. The city is home to talented singers, songwriters, and musicians of all backgrounds. The team behind a new local music studio is working to grow that community and help its members become better connected. This hour, we talk to artists affiliated with Tones Studios and the organizers of the annual “If All Rochester Wrote the Same Song” contest about their work, their upcoming events, and their vision for a more collaborative local music scene. In studio:

