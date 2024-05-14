Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, May 14, 2024

First hour: Discussing the potential impact of the Topgolf project

Second hour: How "greenlining" can address the effects of redlining

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello recently announced that Topgolf is planning to build a new location at CityGate, on the Rochester-Brighton border. Topgolf is one of the hottest entertainment venues in the country, with multi-story driving ranges, music, food, and other activities. So how did Rochester become the destination for a company that is being wooed in dozens of cities? This month, the county's industrial development agency will consider several millions of dollars’ worth of tax breaks for the company. That has sparked some criticism. Our guests discuss the potential impact of this project:



Bill Moehle, Brighton Town Supervisor

Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County Legislator, District 17

Rachel Laber Pulvino, director of public relations for Visit Rochester

Then in our second hour, a local organization is heading up a collaborative approach to helping first-time homebuyers of color access homes. The Greenlining Coalition through Action for a Better Community (ABC) brings together banks and realtors in an effort to close the racial wealth gap and address redlining in the community. This hour, we discuss their work and the impact. We also preview ABC’s upcoming community event celebrating 60 years of collaborative work. Our guests: