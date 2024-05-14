Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, May 14, 2024
First hour: Discussing the potential impact of the Topgolf project
Second hour: How "greenlining" can address the effects of redlining
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello recently announced that Topgolf is planning to build a new location at CityGate, on the Rochester-Brighton border. Topgolf is one of the hottest entertainment venues in the country, with multi-story driving ranges, music, food, and other activities. So how did Rochester become the destination for a company that is being wooed in dozens of cities? This month, the county's industrial development agency will consider several millions of dollars’ worth of tax breaks for the company. That has sparked some criticism. Our guests discuss the potential impact of this project:
- Bill Moehle, Brighton Town Supervisor
- Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County Legislator, District 17
- Rachel Laber Pulvino, director of public relations for Visit Rochester
Then in our second hour, a local organization is heading up a collaborative approach to helping first-time homebuyers of color access homes. The Greenlining Coalition through Action for a Better Community (ABC) brings together banks and realtors in an effort to close the racial wealth gap and address redlining in the community. This hour, we discuss their work and the impact. We also preview ABC’s upcoming community event celebrating 60 years of collaborative work. Our guests:
- Jerome Underwood, president and CEO of Action for a Better Community
- Mubarak Bashir, vice president of youth and community services at Action for a Better Community
- Ajamu Kitwana, senior vice president and director of community impact at ESL Federal Credit Union
- Jim Yockel, CEO of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors
- Robin Wilt, member of Brighton Town Council and realtor with Transcontinental Properties