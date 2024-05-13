© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, May 13, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 13, 2024 at 10:52 AM EDT
An African American woman wearing a blue headwrap, dangling earrings, a black top, and a turquois shawl
Danielle Ponder

First hour: Special rebroadcast — Discussing Drug Recognition Experts and the effectiveness of the program

Second hour: Danielle Ponder, EKUA, and Chi the Realist on their music and the state of the industry

We bring you a special rebroadcast in our first hour. States across the nation are pushing to increase funding and staffing for Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) programs. Law enforcement officers certified in DRE are trained to determine if someone is impaired while driving due to using drugs or alcohol. The recent push to expand the program in New York State comes with the legalization of marijuana. But some critics say DREs aren't always effective and should not be admissible as evidence. We explore the program and its effectiveness with our guests:

  • Delton Caraway, Ontario County Assistant Public Defender
  • David Olney, sergeant/station commander for Troop D, Drug Recognition Expert/instructor, and UAS pilot and troop coordinator for New York State Police

Then in our second hour, we're back live with international recording artist – and Rochester native – Danielle Ponder. Ponder is back home this week for a free concert at the Lilac Festival. She has curated “An Evening of Soul,” set for Thursday. The event also includes performances by fellow Rochestairans EKUA and Chi the Realist. We talk with all three of them about their upcoming show, the state of the music industry, and their music. Our guests:

  • Danielle Ponder
  • EKUA
  • Chi the Realist
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
