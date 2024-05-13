Coming up on Connections: Monday, May 13, 2024

Danielle Ponder

First hour: Special rebroadcast — Discussing Drug Recognition Experts and the effectiveness of the program

Second hour: Danielle Ponder, EKUA, and Chi the Realist on their music and the state of the industry

We bring you a special rebroadcast in our first hour. States across the nation are pushing to increase funding and staffing for Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) programs. Law enforcement officers certified in DRE are trained to determine if someone is impaired while driving due to using drugs or alcohol. The recent push to expand the program in New York State comes with the legalization of marijuana. But some critics say DREs aren't always effective and should not be admissible as evidence. We explore the program and its effectiveness with our guests:



Delton Caraway, Ontario County Assistant Public Defender

David Olney, sergeant/station commander for Troop D, Drug Recognition Expert/instructor, and UAS pilot and troop coordinator for New York State Police

Then in our second hour, we're back live with international recording artist – and Rochester native – Danielle Ponder. Ponder is back home this week for a free concert at the Lilac Festival. She has curated “An Evening of Soul,” set for Thursday. The event also includes performances by fellow Rochestairans EKUA and Chi the Realist. We talk with all three of them about their upcoming show, the state of the music industry, and their music. Our guests: