Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 1, 2024 at 10:46 AM EDT
A woman with short straight black hair smiling at the camera; she is wearing a maroon top
Camille Simmons

First hour: RCSD Commissioner Camille Simmons on the latest with the board and the district

Second hour: Examining youth mental health in the pandemic era

We continue our series of conversation with Rochester City School District commissioners. Since Superintendent Carmine Peluso announced he will be leaving the district at the end of the school year, board members have discussed next steps, the health of the board, and broader issues affecting the district. This hour, we sit down with Commissioner Camille Simmons to explore her priorities for the coming months. Our guest:

  • Camille Simmons, commissioner for the Rochester City School District

Then in our second hour, “I feel like every relationship I had disappeared during COVID.” That’s what a local teenager said when asked about how the pandemic affected their life. In “Unseen,” the team from Common Ground Health uses case studies and data to examine youth mental health during the pandemic era. We discuss the report and what experts, communities, and young people can do together to help support youth. Our guests:

  • Melanie Funchess, director of mental health and wellness at Common Ground Health
  • Hannah Shippee, program coordinator for the Community Health & Engagement Department at Common Ground Health
  • Calvin Holloway, assistant coordinator for the Youth Voice One Vision program at the City of Rochester and youth mental health advocate
  • Diego Lee, student at Monroe Community College and youth mental health advocate
Connections
Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
