Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

First hour: What's in the New York state budget?

Second hour: How abortion bans or restrictions are affecting the number of OB-GYN residency applicants.

With a state budget passed, we begin our series of conversations with New York state lawmakers about what's in it, and what is not. We discuss a range of issues — from housing to funding for migrant services, economic development and child care, and more. Our guest:



Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135

Then in our second hour, since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, states that have enacted abortion bans or restrictions have seen a sharp drop in OB-GYN residency applicants. That's according to data from the Association of American Medical Colleges, which is monitoring the effect of the Dobbs decision on American medicine. Our guests had to make decisions about where they wanted to pursue their careers, and discuss how the political climate has affected not only their paths, but also the paths of their colleagues. Our guests:

