Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 30, 2024 at 9:55 AM EDT
This stock illustration shows money in the shape of New York state.
FranciscoJavier
/
Adobe Stock
This stock illustration shows money in the shape of New York state.

First hour: What's in the New York state budget?

Second hour: How abortion bans or restrictions are affecting the number of OB-GYN residency applicants.

With a state budget passed, we begin our series of conversations with New York state lawmakers about what's in it, and what is not. We discuss a range of issues — from housing to funding for migrant services, economic development and child care, and more. Our guest:

  • Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135

Then in our second hour, since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, states that have enacted abortion bans or restrictions have seen a sharp drop in OB-GYN residency applicants. That's according to data from the Association of American Medical Colleges, which is monitoring the effect of the Dobbs decision on American medicine. Our guests had to make decisions about where they wanted to pursue their careers, and discuss how the political climate has affected not only their paths, but also the paths of their colleagues. Our guests:

  • Dr. Amy Harrington, associate professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Dr. Malayna Hocker, matched at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Dr. Guy Azriel, matched at the University of Massachusetts, Chan-Baystate
  • Dr. Hannah Jackel-Dewhurst, matched at the University of Rochester Medical Center
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
