Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

First hour: How business owners and the public can support and grow minority and women-owned businesses

Second hour: Discussing efforts in the literary world to bring authors from all backgrounds into the foreground

The City of Rochester is getting ready to host its second annual Upstate MWBE Conference. MWBE stands for Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises. As the city says, its goal is to help minority and women business owners learn how they can compete for government contracts. Our guests explain how to do it, and what is changing. In studio:



Sabrina Russell, owner of SC Russell Trucking

Lenora Paige, owner of Rochester Specialty Contractors, Inc.

Constance Mitchell-Jefferson, director of purchasing City of Rochester

Then in our second hour, “From the Margins to the Center:” that's the theme of an upcoming conference at Writers & Books in Rochester. And it comes just days before the second annual National Black Authors Day. Our guests discuss their ongoing efforts to bring authors from all backgrounds into our bookstores, into school classrooms, and into our hands alongside our morning coffee. Our guests: