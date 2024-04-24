© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 24, 2024 at 10:11 AM EDT

First hour: How business owners and the public can support and grow minority and women-owned businesses

Second hour: Discussing efforts in the literary world to bring authors from all backgrounds into the foreground

The City of Rochester is getting ready to host its second annual Upstate MWBE Conference. MWBE stands for Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises. As the city says, its goal is to help minority and women business owners learn how they can compete for government contracts. Our guests explain how to do it, and what is changing. In studio:

  • Sabrina Russell, owner of SC Russell Trucking
  • Lenora Paige, owner of Rochester Specialty Contractors, Inc. 
  • Constance Mitchell-Jefferson, director of purchasing City of Rochester

Then in our second hour, “From the Margins to the Center:” that's the theme of an upcoming conference at Writers & Books in Rochester. And it comes just days before the second annual National Black Authors Day. Our guests discuss their ongoing efforts to bring authors from all backgrounds into our bookstores, into school classrooms, and into our hands alongside our morning coffee. Our guests:

  • Alison Meyers, executive director of Writers & Books
  • CaTyra Polland, CEO of Love for Words and founder of National Black Authors Day
  • Bernadine Watson, author of “Transplant: A Memoir
  • Sarah Micklem, author of “Firethorn,” and graphic designer
  • Mary Gannon, executive director of Community Literary Magazine and Presses
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
