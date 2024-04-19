Coming up on Connections: Friday, April 19, 2024

James Brown / WXXI News

First hour: After the BID: What's next?

Second hour: Discussing urban agriculture and what Rochester can learn from efforts in New York City

Downtown Rochester is not getting a Business Improvement District (BID)…for now, at least. Mayor Malik Evans says he would have liked to have seen one, but there was too much disagreement. We talk about how various parties see the possibility of a different kind of BID in the future. Our guests:



Rory Van Grol, owner and operator of Ugly Duck Coffee

Richard Rosen, architect

Mitch Gruber, member of Rochester City Council

Then in our second hour, how can urban farms contribute to the health of communities? Local groups say that you don’t need a yard or garden space at your home if you want to grow food or flowers. Community gardens and urban agriculture provide opportunities for neighbors to grow food, build skills, and transform the wellbeing of neighborhoods. This hour, we explore urban agriculture: it’s benefits, the challenges, and what Rochester can learn from the work being done in New York City. Our guests: