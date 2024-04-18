Coming up on Connections: Thursday, April 18, 2024
First hour: Rochester Mayor Malik Evans on the 2024 State of the City
Second hour: Can the B Corp model help create a more ethical business landscape?
In his State of the City address last night, Mayor Malik Evans described Rochester as a city on the upswing. As reported by WXXI’s Gino Fanelli, Evans emphasized growing employment, increased generational wealth, and strides in public safety. He also discussed areas where there’s more work to be done, including addressing violence and crime in Rochester. This hour, Mayor Evans joins us for a conversation about the State of the City and his ongoing goals for Rochester. Our guest:
- Rochester Mayor Malik Evans
Then in our second hour, what is a B Corp? The business term refers to a for-profit corporation focused on ethical business practices and social sustainability. According to the certifying entity B Lab, businesses that receive B Corp certifications must abide by “standards, policies, tools, and programs that shift the behavior, culture, and structural underpinnings of capitalism.” This hour, we discuss what B Corps are, how they work, and how our guests think ethical practices can or should transform the business landscape. In studio:
- Andrew Brady, board chair and co-founder of the Rochester Chapter of Conscious Capitalism
- George McConochie, COO of GreenSpark Solar
- Kathy Turiano, co-owner of Joe Bean Coffee Roasters
- Lindsay Tarnoff, founder and director of education and community education at Laughing Gull Chocolates