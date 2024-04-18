Coming up on Connections: Thursday, April 18, 2024

Max Schulte / WXXI News A man with short dark hair wearing a dark suit and yellow tie gestures with his hand at a podium

First hour: Rochester Mayor Malik Evans on the 2024 State of the City

Second hour: Can the B Corp model help create a more ethical business landscape?

In his State of the City address last night, Mayor Malik Evans described Rochester as a city on the upswing. As reported by WXXI’s Gino Fanelli, Evans emphasized growing employment, increased generational wealth, and strides in public safety. He also discussed areas where there’s more work to be done, including addressing violence and crime in Rochester. This hour, Mayor Evans joins us for a conversation about the State of the City and his ongoing goals for Rochester. Our guest:



Rochester Mayor Malik Evans

Then in our second hour, what is a B Corp? The business term refers to a for-profit corporation focused on ethical business practices and social sustainability. According to the certifying entity B Lab, businesses that receive B Corp certifications must abide by “standards, policies, tools, and programs that shift the behavior, culture, and structural underpinnings of capitalism.” This hour, we discuss what B Corps are, how they work, and how our guests think ethical practices can or should transform the business landscape. In studio: