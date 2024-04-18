© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, April 18, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 18, 2024 at 11:20 AM EDT
First hour: Rochester Mayor Malik Evans on the 2024 State of the City

Second hour: Can the B Corp model help create a more ethical business landscape?

In his State of the City address last night, Mayor Malik Evans described Rochester as a city on the upswing. As reported by WXXI’s Gino Fanelli, Evans emphasized growing employment, increased generational wealth, and strides in public safety. He also discussed areas where there’s more work to be done, including addressing violence and crime in Rochester. This hour, Mayor Evans joins us for a conversation about the State of the City and his ongoing goals for Rochester. Our guest:

  • Rochester Mayor Malik Evans

Then in our second hour, what is a B Corp? The business term refers to a for-profit corporation focused on ethical business practices and social sustainability. According to the certifying entity B Lab, businesses that receive B Corp certifications must abide by “standards, policies, tools, and programs that shift the behavior, culture, and structural underpinnings of capitalism.” This hour, we discuss what B Corps are, how they work, and how our guests think ethical practices can or should transform the business landscape. In studio:

  • Andrew Brady, board chair and co-founder of the Rochester Chapter of Conscious Capitalism
  • George McConochie, COO of GreenSpark Solar
  • Kathy Turiano, co-owner of Joe Bean Coffee Roasters
  • Lindsay Tarnoff, founder and director of education and community education at Laughing Gull Chocolates
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
