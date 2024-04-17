Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

TWMLA, a Fisher Associates Landscape Architecture studio A rendering of the proposed High Falls State Park shows an aerial view the Genesee River gorge looking north with the Smith Street bridge (Bausch Memorial Bridge) in the foreground and High Falls in the background. The park would encompass 40 acres.

First hour: What should be included in a future High Falls State Park?

Second hour: How can schools better meet the needs of high-ability students?

What would you like to see in a future High Falls State Park? According to reporting from WXXI’s Brian Sharp, state officials are working to secure a design firm that would create a blueprint for the space. When officials last solicited proposals in 2022, they received a bigger response than expected. The process was halted for procedural reasons, but now it’s back up and running. Designs are expected to include trails, overlooks, an ecology center, a play area, and more. The Community Design Center of Rochester is hosting a design workshop on May 4; members of the public are invited to share their ideas. We discuss preview the workshop and discuss the latest with the park project with our guests:



Lisa Baron, executive board chair for Greentopia

William Price, board member and acting executive director for the Community Design Center of Rochester

Then in our second hour, are public schools doing enough to challenge high-ability students? A group of parents across numerous local districts says the answer is no. The group has welcomed Johns Hopkins professor Jonathan Plucker to Rochester to speak about the issue. Plucker has studied and written about the needs of gifted students. This hour, we discuss his research and what parents are hoping to change in New York State. In studio: