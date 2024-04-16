Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Who is Danny / stock.adobe.com Microphone and headphones

First hour: Special rebroadcast - Reactions to the total solar eclipse

Second hour: Special rebroadcast - Danielle Ponder on creating the theme song for the TV series, "Manhunt"

We have special rebroadcasts on Connections today.

Rochester's next moment in the path of totality will arrive in 2144. In this special rebroadcast, we discuss the remarkable moments in darkness, the buildup, and now the surreal aftermath. We welcome listeners to share their experiences, too. Our guests:



Deb Ross, chair of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force

Dan Schneiderman, eclipse partnership coordinator for the Rochester Museum and Science Center, and co-chair of the Rochester Eclipse Taskforce

Scott Fybush, WXXI reporter and anchor, and member of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force

Brian Koberlein, astrophysicist and science writer with the National Radio Astronomy Observatory

Kirstyn "Kiki" Smith, co-organizer of “A Total Eclipse of the Park”

Roger Dube, Ph.D., physicist and emeritus professor at RIT; and Mohawk, Turtle Clan/Abenaki, and fellow of the American Indian Science and Engineering Society

Then in our second hour, Rochester’s own Danielle Ponder has achieved another career milestone. The internationally-acclaimed singer-songwriter was chosen to create the theme song for the Apple TV+ series, “Manhunt.” The historical thriller follows the hunt for John Wilkes Booth after he assassinated President Abraham Lincoln. In this special rebroadcast, we talk with Ponder about writing and performing the theme, entitled “Egún.” We’re also joined by history professor Justin Behrend to discuss why the assassination and hunt for Wilkes Booth still captures our attention. Our guests: