Coming up on Connections: Friday, April 12, 2024

First hour: Jill Stein, Green Party candidate for U.S. President

Second hour: Exploring proposals for how to lift children out of poverty

We welcome Jill Stein, the Green Party candidate for U.S. President in 2012 and 2016, and now in 2024. Stein has argued that there is no effective difference between Republicans and Democrats, and that voters should have more and better options. She's in Rochester on Friday and joins us to discuss her candidacy. In studio:



Then in our second hour, millions of American children are living in poverty. Our guests explore various proposals designed to pull kids out of poverty, including ideas discussed at the federal and state levels. We talk about how the proposals would work, who would be eligible, and what the politics look like. Our guests: