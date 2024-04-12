© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, April 12, 2024

WXXI News
Megan Mack
Published April 12, 2024 at 10:31 AM EDT
Voters at the polls
Voters at the polls

First hour: Jill Stein, Green Party candidate for U.S. President

Second hour: Exploring proposals for how to lift children out of poverty

We welcome Jill Stein, the Green Party candidate for U.S. President in 2012 and 2016, and now in 2024. Stein has argued that there is no effective difference between Republicans and Democrats, and that voters should have more and better options. She's in Rochester on Friday and joins us to discuss her candidacy. In studio:

  • Jill Stein, Green Party candidate for U.S. President

Then in our second hour, millions of American children are living in poverty. Our guests explore various proposals designed to pull kids out of poverty, including ideas discussed at the federal and state levels. We talk about how the proposals would work, who would be eligible, and what the politics look like. Our guests:

  • Pete Nabozny, policy director at the Children’s Agenda
  • Yversha Roman, president of the Monroe County Legislature, and legislator for District 26
  • New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes (D), District 26
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
