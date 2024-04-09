Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, April 9, 2024
First hour: Reactions to the total solar eclipse
Second hour: D&C journalists on the latest with their strike
Rochester's next moment in the path of totality will arrive in 2144. We discuss the remarkable moments in darkness, the buildup, and now the surreal aftermath. We welcome listeners to share their experiences, too. Our guests:
- Deb Ross, chair of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force
- Dan Schneiderman, eclipse partnership coordinator for the Rochester Museum and Science Center, and co-chair of the Rochester Eclipse Taskforce
- Scott Fybush, WXXI reporter and anchor, and member of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force
- Brian Koberlein, astrophysicist and science writer with the National Radio Astronomy Observatory
- Kirstyn "Kiki" Smith, co-organizer of “A Total Eclipse of the Park”
- Roger Dube, Ph.D., physicist and emeritus professor at RIT; and Mohawk, Turtle Clan/Abenaki, and fellow of the American Indian Science and Engineering Society
Then in our second hour, Democrat & Chronicle journalists went on strike this past weekend, and remained on strike through the eclipse. They're protesting what they describe as "bad faith" bargaining by Gannett. Our guests discuss their position, and how they hope to find common ground while looking to the future of the print journalism industry. Our guests:
- Tracy Schuhmacher, reporter and chair of the Newspaper Guild of Rochester
- Justin Murphy, reporter and vice chair of the Newspaper Guild of Rochester
- Marquel Slaughter, sports reporter and member of the Newspaper Guild of Rochester
- Kayla Canne, public safety reporter and member of the Newspaper Guild of Rochester