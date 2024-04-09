Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Max Schulte / WXXI News Willie Anderson, at right, came to Rochester from New York City to see the eclipse.

First hour: Reactions to the total solar eclipse

Second hour: D&C journalists on the latest with their strike

Rochester's next moment in the path of totality will arrive in 2144. We discuss the remarkable moments in darkness, the buildup, and now the surreal aftermath. We welcome listeners to share their experiences, too. Our guests:



Deb Ross, chair of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force

Dan Schneiderman, eclipse partnership coordinator for the Rochester Museum and Science Center, and co-chair of the Rochester Eclipse Taskforce

Scott Fybush, WXXI reporter and anchor, and member of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force

Brian Koberlein, astrophysicist and science writer with the National Radio Astronomy Observatory

Kirstyn "Kiki" Smith, co-organizer of “A Total Eclipse of the Park”

Roger Dube, Ph.D., physicist and emeritus professor at RIT; and Mohawk, Turtle Clan/Abenaki, and fellow of the American Indian Science and Engineering Society

Then in our second hour, Democrat & Chronicle journalists went on strike this past weekend, and remained on strike through the eclipse. They're protesting what they describe as "bad faith" bargaining by Gannett. Our guests discuss their position, and how they hope to find common ground while looking to the future of the print journalism industry. Our guests: