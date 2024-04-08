Coming up on Connections: Monday, April 8, 2024

Scott Fybush / WXXI News The total solar eclipse of August 2017, as seen from Marion, Kentucky.

Connections focuses on the eclipse today, as we count down to totality. Don’t forget to tune in from 3-4 p.m., as we head to the WXXI roof for live coverage of eclipse. It's a way to join our entire community to experience the event, no matter how cloudy it gets.

First hour: Eclipse Day preview, part 1

Second hour: Eclipse Day preview, part 2

In our first hour, we welcome a variety of guests, including astrophysicist Adam Frank, to discuss what makes this event so special. Our guests:



Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester

Walt Apple, eclipse chaser from downstate New York

Josh Nichols, WXXI meteorologist

Gino Fanelli, WXXI investigations/City Hall reporter

Beth Adams, WXXI “Morning Edition” anchor

Mike Black, WXXI radio program manager

Ruth Phinney, WXXI Classical 91.5 program director

Then in our second hour, our guests include eclipse chasers who set out for the path of totality from far away. We also talk to a restaurant owner about whether the weekend business traffic lived up to the hype. Our guests: