Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, April 8, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 8, 2024 at 9:19 AM EDT
The total solar eclipse of August 2017, as seen from Marion, Kentucky.
Scott Fybush
/
WXXI News
The total solar eclipse of August 2017, as seen from Marion, Kentucky.

Connections focuses on the eclipse today, as we count down to totality. Don’t forget to tune in from 3-4 p.m., as we head to the WXXI roof for live coverage of eclipse. It's a way to join our entire community to experience the event, no matter how cloudy it gets.

First hour: Eclipse Day preview, part 1

Second hour: Eclipse Day preview, part 2

In our first hour, we welcome a variety of guests, including astrophysicist Adam Frank, to discuss what makes this event so special. Our guests:

  • Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester
  • Walt Apple, eclipse chaser from downstate New York
  • Josh Nichols, WXXI meteorologist
  • Gino Fanelli, WXXI investigations/City Hall reporter
  • Beth Adams, WXXI “Morning Edition” anchor
  • Mike Black, WXXI radio program manager
  • Ruth Phinney, WXXI Classical 91.5 program director

Then in our second hour, our guests include eclipse chasers who set out for the path of totality from far away. We also talk to a restaurant owner about whether the weekend business traffic lived up to the hype. Our guests:

  • Kelly Walker, WEOS “Morning Edition” host
  • Art Rogers, owner of Lento
  • Scott Fybush, WXXI anchor and reporter, and member of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
