Coming up on Connections: Thursday, April 4, 2024

First hour: What can we learn about the labor movement from the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.?

Second hour: Discussing CITY Magazine's April 2024 issue

On the 58th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Rochester Labor Council is screening a documentary of his final days, when he stood in solidarity with Memphis sanitation workers. We discuss parallels and disconnects between the labor movement during King’s era and the labor movement today. What can we learn? Our guests discuss it. In studio:



Orlando Torres, vice president of AFSCME Local 1635 City Employees Union, and local sanitation worker

Sharifa Prior, chair of the Rochester Labor Council Racial Justice Committee, and member of CSEA

Jim Bertolone, president emeritus of the Rochester Labor Council, and former president and labor historian for APWU (postal workers)

Then in our second hour, we explore this month’s issue of CITY Magazine. The April edition focuses on all things cannabis. From beauty products, glass art, and baked goods, to what it means to run a cannabis farm or dispensary, we cover it all with our guests: