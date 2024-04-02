Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Sengchoy Inthachack/EduLife Photos / Adobe Stock This stock images shows a graduation ceremony.

The new FAFSA was supposed to make college financial aid easier to understand, easier to get. But the online system has been beset by problems, and now we could see delays in decisions, or worse: tens of thousands of fewer students going to college this fall. So how can it get fixed in time to help students who need it the most? Our guests discuss it:



Amy Stein, executive director of the Rochester Education Foundation

Janee Slade, director of college access programs at the Rochester Education Foundation

Meaghan Drumm, assistant vice president of financial aid and scholarships at RIT

Susan Romano, executive director of financial aid and enrollment management at SUNY Geneseo

Jerome St. Croix, director of financial aid at MCC

Then in our second hour, the Buffalo Bills shocked their season ticket holders with news of how much a personal seat license (PSL) will cost for the Bills' new stadium. That stadium is set to open for the 2026 season. The Bills wants fans to pay from $15000 to $50000 for a PSL. That has sparked a lot of anger, including from Governor Kathy Hochul. But do the Bills have an obligation to make their games more accessible? Or is the Pegulas' right to price most fans out? Our guests discuss it: