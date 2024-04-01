Coming up on Connections: Monday, April 1, 2024

Megan Mack / WXXI News Dr. Victor Poleshuck on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, February 15, 2024

First hour: Special rebroadcast — Retired OB-GYN Dr. Victor Poleshuck on abortion care pre- and post-Roe v. Wade

Second hour: What do you need to know one week before the eclipse?

A local retired OB-GYN says most people have no idea what it was like to practice pre- and post-Roe v. Wade. Dr. Victor Poleshuck was in private practice for roughly 30 years. He began his career before abortion was legal, and after Roe v. Wade was passed, he says he and his colleagues experienced violent threats, protests outside their offices, and more. Now, in a post-Roe world, Poleshuck says he wants to share his experiences and what he thinks the public should know about abortion care. Our guest:



Victor Poleshuck, M.D., retired OB-GYN

Then in our second hour, the eclipse is one week away. Are you ready? This hour, our guests give us a preview of what to expect next Monday, and they answer your questions about eclipse-related events, glasses, photography, and how to experience the eclipse in different ways. Our guests: