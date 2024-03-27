Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, March 27, 2024
First hour: Gregg Sadwick, candidate for New York’s 25th Congressional District
Second hour: Organizers of an upcoming "seed swap" answer your planting questions
A local small business owner is running against Representative Joe Morelle for Congress. Gregg Sadwick is the president of Solid Surfaces and Flower City Collision. We sit down with him this hour to discuss his platform and priorities for the 25th District. Our guest:
- Gregg Sadwick, candidate for New York’s 25th Congressional District
*Note: We are offering equal time to Rep. Joe Morelle to discuss his reelection campaign.
Then in our second hour, is your yard or garden ready for spring? Our guests this hour are running an upcoming “seed swap” event, where community members can share seeds and gain tips and advice for how to plant them. We preview the event and answer your questions. Our guests:
- Petra Page-Mann, co-founder of Fruition Seeds
- Melissa Carlson, organizer for UUDig Community Garden
- Marci Muller, horticulture team leader at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County
- Liz Henderson, organic farmer, member of soil health policy committee of Northeast Organic Farming Association of NY (NOFA-NY), co-founder of the Rochester Urban Agriculture Working Group, and member of the Rochester Food Policy Council