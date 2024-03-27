Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, March 27, 2024

vesperstock / stock.adobe.com

First hour: Gregg Sadwick, candidate for New York’s 25th Congressional District

Second hour: Organizers of an upcoming "seed swap" answer your planting questions

A local small business owner is running against Representative Joe Morelle for Congress. Gregg Sadwick is the president of Solid Surfaces and Flower City Collision. We sit down with him this hour to discuss his platform and priorities for the 25th District. Our guest:



Gregg Sadwick, candidate for New York’s 25th Congressional District

*Note: We are offering equal time to Rep. Joe Morelle to discuss his reelection campaign.

Then in our second hour, is your yard or garden ready for spring? Our guests this hour are running an upcoming “seed swap” event, where community members can share seeds and gain tips and advice for how to plant them. We preview the event and answer your questions. Our guests:

