Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, March 26, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 26, 2024 at 10:58 AM EDT

First hour: How a local program is helping asylum seekers start new lives in Rochester

Second hour: Danielle Ponder on creating the theme song for the Apple TV+ series, "Manhunt"

A local program is helping families seeking asylum start new lives. Through its Migrant Relocation Assistance Program, Ibero-American Action League has assisted more than 30 families settle in the Rochester area. The program connects migrants to affordable housing, clothing, food, education and job opportunities, and more. This hour, we talk with two of the program’s leaders about their work and the impact it has had. Our guests:

  • Miguel Meléndez, chief community engagement officer at Ibero-American Action League, and president of Rochester City Council
  • Daisy Ruiz-Marin, director of migrant services at Ibero-American Action League

Then in our second hour, Rochester’s own Danielle Ponder has achieved another career milestone. The internationally-acclaimed singer-songwriter was chosen to create the theme song for the Apple TV+ series, “Manhunt.” The historical thriller follows the hunt for John Wilkes Booth after he assassinated President Abraham Lincoln. This hour, we talk with Ponder about writing and performing the theme, entitled “Egún.” We’re also joined by history professor Justin Behrend to discuss why the assassination and hunt for Wilkes Booth still captures our attention. Our guests:

  • Danielle Ponder, internationally-acclaimed singer-songwriter
  • Justin Behrend, professor of history at SUNY Genese
