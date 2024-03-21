Roughly 50 school board seats up for election in Monroe County area districts

Aspiring school board candidates in districts around Monroe County have one month to throw their hat in the ring ahead of upcoming elections.

In total, there are about 50 school board seats up for election this year at roughly 20 districts across the county.

In the weeks leading up to the petition deadline, the Monroe County School Boards Association is holding information sessions for people interested in running for school board.

The organization has also put out resources including scripted testimonies from current board members at various districts in the area, like Pittsford school board president Robin Scott.

Scott recommends people interested in running for office first attend school board meetings and talk with the district clerk before putting their name on the ballot.

"This is also an opportunity to gain understanding about expectations of board member service, that’s comprised of meetings, board packet review, budget workshops, retreats, district subcommittee meetings, student events, etc.,” Scott said.

Prospective candidates have until April 22 to submit their petition to the board clerk at their district. School board elections will be held on May 21. This does not include the Rochester City School District, which runs on a different schedule.

KEY DATES

March 25: The Role of the School Board Webcast, ACT for Education

April 13: Prospective School Board Candidate Seminar, Monroe County School Boards Association

April 22: Deadline for candidate petitions

May 21: School board elections and budget votes

OPEN SEATS

2 seats

3 seats

3 seats

3 seats

2 seats

0 seats

4 seats

3 seats

2 seats

4 seats

3 seats

3 seats

3 seats

3 seats

2 seats

2 seats

2 seats

3 seats

2 seats