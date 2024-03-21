© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, March 21, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 21, 2024 at 10:33 AM EDT
Tryfonov
/
Adobe Stock

First hour: How does the work of authoritarian leaders influence the state of U.S. democracy?

Second hour: How can AI enhance — rather than replace — the workplace?

When former president Donald Trump hosted Viktor Orbán at his Florida resort earlier this month, he showered the Hungarian prime minister with praise. “There’s nobody that’s better, smarter or a better leader than Viktor Orbán. He’s fantastic,” Trump told a crowd. This hour, we discuss the implications of Trump’s admiration for authoritarian leaders like Orbán and what it means for the state of democracy. Our guest is an expert in democratization policy:

  • Valery Perry, Ph.D., senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council

Then in our second hour, what does “responsible AI” look like? As AI continues to advance, developers are navigating innovation and what it means to be socially responsible with the technology. That responsibility extends to the workplace. In March of last year, data from Golman Sachs showed AI could replace the equivalent of 300 million full-time jobs. While workers around the globe have expressed anxiety about their jobs being overtaken by AI, some experts say the fear is overblown. An upcoming conference at Nazareth University will address responsible AI leadership and innovation. This hour, we preview the event and discuss how AI can enhance – rather than replace – the workplace. Our guests:

  • Jeffrey Allan, director of the Institute for Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Society at Nazareth University
  • Travis Steffen, CEO of GrowthTeam
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
