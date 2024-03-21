Coming up on Connections: Thursday, March 21, 2024

Tryfonov / Adobe Stock

First hour: How does the work of authoritarian leaders influence the state of U.S. democracy?

Second hour: How can AI enhance — rather than replace — the workplace?

When former president Donald Trump hosted Viktor Orbán at his Florida resort earlier this month, he showered the Hungarian prime minister with praise. “There’s nobody that’s better, smarter or a better leader than Viktor Orbán. He’s fantastic,” Trump told a crowd. This hour, we discuss the implications of Trump’s admiration for authoritarian leaders like Orbán and what it means for the state of democracy. Our guest is an expert in democratization policy:



Valery Perry, Ph.D., senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council

Then in our second hour, what does “responsible AI” look like? As AI continues to advance, developers are navigating innovation and what it means to be socially responsible with the technology. That responsibility extends to the workplace. In March of last year, data from Golman Sachs showed AI could replace the equivalent of 300 million full-time jobs. While workers around the globe have expressed anxiety about their jobs being overtaken by AI, some experts say the fear is overblown. An upcoming conference at Nazareth University will address responsible AI leadership and innovation. This hour, we preview the event and discuss how AI can enhance – rather than replace – the workplace. Our guests: