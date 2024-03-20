Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Wikimedia Commons Ukraine with country colors

First hour: How to help children in Ukraine

Second hour: Author Michael Zweig on his book, "Class, Race, and Gender: Challenging the Injuries and Divisions of Capitalism”

As Russia’s war on Ukraine rages on, international groups are working to do whatever they can to support children and families. According to the Ukrainian government, hundreds of children have been killed. At least 30,000 Ukrainian kids have been kidnapped by Russia. And millions of children in Ukraine are struggling with different traumas related to the war. Ukraine has a state child care program that supports kids in need. Many of the children in that program live in shelters, struggle with physical or mental health challenges, or need forms of support that their families cannot provide. The war has made the state’s work more challenging. A delegation of Ukrainian leaders is in Rochester this week to raise awareness of their services and the need for further assistance from the international community. This hour, we’re joined by members of that delegation:



Andrii Zakaliuk, head of the Education Department under the Development Department of the Lviv City Council

Lina Liashenko, senior manager of international relations and specialist in creating programs for children in conflict settings at Peaceful Heaven of Kharkiv

Mikhail Gershteyn, native of Ukraine, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI

Then in our second hour, economist and author Michael Zweig says that the workers’ movement has essentially lost in this country. According to Zweig, the forces that seek to concentrate power have been extremely effective in putting down worker movements. His new book focuses on class, race, and gender. He’s in Rochester as a guest of the Rochester's Poor Peoples Campaign, but first, he joins us on Connections. Our guests: