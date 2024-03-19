© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, March 19, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 19, 2024 at 11:16 AM EDT
freeimages.com/Bas van der Pluym

First hour: Understanding frontotemporal dementia

Second hour: Exploring challenges and opportunities for women in business

In recent years, group of brain diseases collectively known as frontotemporal dementia has made headlines after celebrities like Bruce Willis and Wendy Williams announced their diagnoses. The condition is the result of damage to neurons in certain parts of the brain. That damage can cause behavioral changes, emotional problems, communication and physical difficulties, and other challenges. This hour, our guests – a clinician and a caregiver – help us understand the disorder, the latest in research and treatment, and what’s on the horizon when it comes to helping patients and families. Our guests:

  • Anton Porsteinsson, M.D., director of the University of Rochester Alzheimer's Disease Care, Research and Education Program (AD-CARE)
  • Katie Ball, Buffalo resident and caregiver

Then in our second hour, we preview two upcoming business conferences focused on elevating women. Our guests help us understand the current challenges and opportunities for female entrepreneurs in our region. Our guests:

  • Mary Bisbee-Burrows, Ed.D., founder of the Economic Empowerment & Entrepreneur Expo and CEO at the Legacy Drama House - Performance Arts Theatre
  • Constance "Connie" Marple, founder and CEO of Women of Color New York 
  • Latia Vaughan, founder and CEO of the U-Network
  • Lori Sussle Bonanni, founder and communications consultant for ELSSUS
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack