Coming up on Connections: Monday, March 18, 2024

Delphine Poggianti / Delphotostock - stock.adobe.com British Union Jack flag garlands in a street in London, UK

First hour: Are we witnessing the end of the monarchy?

Second hour: How to make your home more energy efficient

Over the last several weeks, rumors have overwhelmed actual information about the situation with Princess Kate Middleton. Some royal observers have said that we could be witnessing the end of the monarchy. Others are urging the public to wait to react until any information is confirmed. We talk about why this has garnered so much attention. Our guests:



Mark Brummitt, Ph.D., former Rochestarian who is back in his native Britain

Rose Hair, Ph.D., interim dean of the School of Business and Leadership at Nazareth College, who is originally from Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Joe McBane, co-owner of The Sheffield, who is originally from Britain

Then in our second hour, if you’ve been thinking about how to make your home or business more energy efficient but haven’t known how to start, our guests this hour will help you understand your options. A number of incentives are available through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). We talk through the options, the process, and your questions with our guests: