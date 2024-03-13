Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, March 13, 2024

First hour: Discussing the restaurant recovery with local industry professionals

Second hour: Rochester Music Hall of Fame Class of 2024*

When is the last time you dined at a restaurant? In a new piece for the Atlantic, Derek Thompson explains that, on the whole, the restaurant industry has returned to its pre-pandemic state. For the most part, jobs are back, workers are back, and sales are back. But looking at the industry on a more granular level, the data shows that chains and fast food establishments have seen more success in this regard than sit-down dining establishments. Thompson writes that hybrid approaches to food service (take-out, ghost kitchens, etc.) and America’s loneliness epidemic have contributed to the disparity. This hour, we explore the state of the industry with local restaurant owners. Our guests:



Chris Grocki, food and beverage consultant, sommelier, and longtime restaurant professional

Kelly Bush, co-owner of Marshall Street Bar and Grill and Union Tavern

Art Rogers, owner of Lento

Then in our second hour, the Rochester Music Hall of Fame announced its 2024 class of inductees last week. As reported by our colleague Daniel Kushner, this year marks the hall’s second decade of honoring prominent local musicians who have made an impact regionally and nationally. This hour, we talk to several of this year’s inductees and we preview the induction ceremony and performances in May. Our guests:

Tony Gross, show producer for the Rochester Music Hall of Fame ceremony, and board member for the Rochester Music Hall of Fame

Dresden Engle, public relations director for the Rochester Music Hall of Fame

Daniel Kushner, arts writer for CITY Magazine

Johnny Vega, salsa musician and 2024 inductee to the Rochester Music Hall of Fame

Jen Cody, Broadway star and 2024 inductee to the Rochester Music Hall of Fame

Rick Beato, social media creator and producer, and 2024 inductee to the Rochester Music Hall of Fame

John Ellison, member of Soul Brothers Six and 2024 inductee to the Rochester Music Hall of Fame

Scott Mayo, producer and 2024 inductee to the Rochester Music Hall of Fame

*Note: This hour was rescheduled from Friday, March 8, 2024.