Coming up on Connections: Monday, March 11, 2024

First hour: How are Democrats feeling about President Biden's campaign?

Second hour: Local FIRST Robotics competitors on the future of their field

After weeks of hearing critics in his own party say that he’s not up for another campaign, President Biden attempted to silence those critics with both his State of the Union address and a new ad campaign. The ads playfully acknowledge Biden’s age while focusing on his experience and accomplishments. Is it enough? Are nervous Democrats feeling better? We discuss it with local Democrats:



Rose Bonnick, Monroe County Legislator for District 27

Avi Presberg, president of the Monroe County Young Democrats, who works at the Monroe County Board of Elections and has previously worked at the Monroe County Democratic Committee

Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth

Then in our second hour, NPR has called robotics "the high school sport that builds both robots and the next generation of engineers." RIT is hosting the annual FIRST Robotics Competition this week, bringing in students from more than 50 schools. FIRST was originally launched in 1989 in New Hampshire. Now it's a sprawling league – a sport of its own – with more than 83,000 students in 31 counties. We discuss what they do; how they do it; the impact of AI on their field; and the future these students see for themselves. Our guests: