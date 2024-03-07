Coming up on Connections: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Zivica Kerkez/kerkezz / Adobe Stock This stock photo shows a doctor giving a young girl a shot.

First hour: Will Xolair be a miracle drug for people with severe food allergies?

Second hour: Why are fewer young American adults choosing to go to college?

A new drug might just be the miracle drug that can change the lives of countless people with severe food allergies – particularly children. Xolair has demonstrated a powerful effect on mitigating the effects of peanuts and other foods that can be life-threatening. It's very expensive, and parents have many questions about how to get it. Our guest discusses how to understand this new treatment option, and we talk about how the treatment of food allergy is changing in other ways. In studio:



Shahzad Mustafa, M.D., lead physician in the Allergy, Immunology, and Rheumatology Department at Rochester Regional Health, and clinical associate professor of medicine at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry

Then in our second hour, the number of young American adults choosing to go to college is declining. Pew Research finds that the number of college-bound 18- to 24-year-olds peaked in 2011. Since then, the decline has mostly happened with men. High school seniors are more likely to question the potential value of a college degree. We talk to two young adults who chose a different path. Our guests: