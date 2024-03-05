Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

First hour: Discussing the current state of the Rochester real estate market

Second hour: How to navigate the social side of retirement

Homes in the Rochester area are selling at a record pace. As reported by WXXI News’ Randy Gorbman, Realtor.com has ranked the Rochester metro area as #3 nationally in its 2024 Top Housing Markets forecast. Local real estate experts say that even with low housing inventory driving up prices, the area is still affordable compared to other markets in the country. This hour, we’re joined by realtors who help us understand the current state of the market and what to expect in the months ahead. Our guests:



Jim Yockel, CEO of the Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS, Inc

Mike O’Connor, president of the Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS, Inc

Tysharda Thomas, associate broker with New 2 U Homes LLC and co-chair of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors Black Caucus

Mark Mackey, realtor with RE/MAX Realty Group

Then in our second hour, data shows 2024 will be a record year when it comes to the number of Americans expected to retire. But as some retirees will say, the process isn’t simple. While navigating the social side of the issue, some retirees have told us they’ve struggled with finding purpose and feeling relevant. Others have said they are living their best lives. We talk to experts and recent retirees about how to approach retirement – from how to balance interests, to how to find joy and purpose, to what they want future retirees to know as they consider the process. Our guests: