Coming up on Connections: Monday, March 4, 2024

First hour: How winter-themed businesses have scrambled to deal with a winter-that-wasn't

Second hour: What does it mean to become accustomed to weather extremes?

Winter-themed businesses have scrambled to deal with a bizarre winter-that-wasn't. We discuss how they've done it, and what the future holds if current trends only intensify. Our guests:



Zach Hallatt, owner of FULLSEND Ski and Outdoor

Dash Hageman, director of marketing for Holiday Valley

Then in our second hour, building on the theme, we go deep on the data and discuss what it means to become accustomed to extremes. We just finished the warmest meteorological winter on record in Rochester. Snow totals were minuscule. Record high temperatures were common. It could spark an early start to the growing season, which comes with its own risks. But for many people, the warmer winter is more pleasant. We discuss what that means going forward. Our guests: