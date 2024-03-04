© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, March 4, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 4, 2024 at 10:36 AM EST
A tree in winter with bare trees
Jasmin Singer
/
Jasmin Singer
A tree in winter with bare trees

First hour: How winter-themed businesses have scrambled to deal with a winter-that-wasn't

Second hour: What does it mean to become accustomed to weather extremes?

Winter-themed businesses have scrambled to deal with a bizarre winter-that-wasn't. We discuss how they've done it, and what the future holds if current trends only intensify. Our guests:

  • Zach Hallatt, owner of FULLSEND Ski and Outdoor
  • Dash Hageman, director of marketing for Holiday Valley

Then in our second hour, building on the theme, we go deep on the data and discuss what it means to become accustomed to extremes. We just finished the warmest meteorological winter on record in Rochester. Snow totals were minuscule. Record high temperatures were common. It could spark an early start to the growing season, which comes with its own risks. But for many people, the warmer winter is more pleasant. We discuss what that means going forward. Our guests:

  • Brady Fergusson, director of public engagement for the Climate Solutions Accelerator of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region
  • Rob Levine, climate activist
  • Eric Snitil, chief meteorologist for News 8
  • Kristen Van Hooreweghe, senior director of programs for the Climate Solutions Accelerator of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
