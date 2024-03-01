Coming up on Connections: Friday, March 1, 2024

Wikimedia Commons Ukraine with country colors

First hour: Ukrainian refugees in Rochester share their stories

Second hour: How can you celebrate the eclipse?

Ukrainian refugees have been coming to the United States for the past two years, displaced by the Russian invasion. In Rochester, Catholic Charities Family and Community Services provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees in our region; the organization has helped more than 1,200 refugees to date. This hour, we hear their stories: what their lives in Ukraine were like before the invasion; how they fled; and how they made the difficult decision to leave. Our guests:



Nataliia Anokhina, native of Ukraine

Yurii Anokhina, native of Ukraine

Yuliia Siryk, native of Ukraine

Getachew Beshir, director of refugee, immigration and employment services at Catholic Charities Family and Community Services

Then in our second hour, the total solar eclipse is just over a month away. “Totality” will be just shy of four minutes, but you can participate in a variety of eclipse-related events throughout the community to continue the celebration. This hour, we preview some of those events. Our guests: