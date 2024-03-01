© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, March 1, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 1, 2024 at 10:50 AM EST
Ukraine with country colors
Wikimedia Commons
Ukraine with country colors

First hour: Ukrainian refugees in Rochester share their stories

Second hour: How can you celebrate the eclipse?

Ukrainian refugees have been coming to the United States for the past two years, displaced by the Russian invasion. In Rochester, Catholic Charities Family and Community Services provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees in our region; the organization has helped more than 1,200 refugees to date. This hour, we hear their stories: what their lives in Ukraine were like before the invasion; how they fled; and how they made the difficult decision to leave. Our guests:

  • Nataliia Anokhina, native of Ukraine
  • Yurii Anokhina, native of Ukraine
  • Yuliia Siryk, native of Ukraine
  • Getachew Beshir, director of refugee, immigration and employment services at Catholic Charities Family and Community Services

Then in our second hour, the total solar eclipse is just over a month away. “Totality” will be just shy of four minutes, but you can participate in a variety of eclipse-related events throughout the community to continue the celebration. This hour, we preview some of those events. Our guests:

  • Deb Ross, chair of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force
  • Dan Schneiderman, eclipse partnership coordinator for the Rochester Museum and Science Center
  • Dan Mason, general manager of the Rochester Red Wings
  • Allie Hargrave, cultural and historic interpreter at Ganondagan State Historic Site
  • John Urlaub, founder of Rohrbach Brewery
  • Nate Smith, communications manager for the George Eastman Museum
  • Julie Izzo Niedzwick, director of events and marketing at Stokoe Farms
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack