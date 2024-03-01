Coming up on Connections: Friday, March 1, 2024
First hour: Ukrainian refugees in Rochester share their stories
Second hour: How can you celebrate the eclipse?
Ukrainian refugees have been coming to the United States for the past two years, displaced by the Russian invasion. In Rochester, Catholic Charities Family and Community Services provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees in our region; the organization has helped more than 1,200 refugees to date. This hour, we hear their stories: what their lives in Ukraine were like before the invasion; how they fled; and how they made the difficult decision to leave. Our guests:
- Nataliia Anokhina, native of Ukraine
- Yurii Anokhina, native of Ukraine
- Yuliia Siryk, native of Ukraine
- Getachew Beshir, director of refugee, immigration and employment services at Catholic Charities Family and Community Services
Then in our second hour, the total solar eclipse is just over a month away. “Totality” will be just shy of four minutes, but you can participate in a variety of eclipse-related events throughout the community to continue the celebration. This hour, we preview some of those events. Our guests:
- Deb Ross, chair of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force
- Dan Schneiderman, eclipse partnership coordinator for the Rochester Museum and Science Center
- Dan Mason, general manager of the Rochester Red Wings
- Allie Hargrave, cultural and historic interpreter at Ganondagan State Historic Site
- John Urlaub, founder of Rohrbach Brewery
- Nate Smith, communications manager for the George Eastman Museum
- Julie Izzo Niedzwick, director of events and marketing at Stokoe Farms