Coming up on Connections: Thursday, February 29, 2024

First hour: What if the 2024 Democratic National Convention ends up picking the ticket?

Second hour: The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra's 2024-2025 season reveal

New York Times columnist Ezra Klein has called on President Biden to step aside, allowing for a new ticket of Democratic candidates. Klein says Biden has been a good president, but he does not believe Biden is up for the rigors of a long campaign season. As a result, Klein says the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) would become an old-style open convention, and the delegates would choose the ticket. We welcome guests who have attended past conventions for insight into what that chaotic scene might look like in reality. Our guests:



Rick Dollinger, former judge and state senator, and past delegate to two DNCs

Sandy Frankel, former Brighton Town Supervisor and past attendee of the DNC

Then in our second hour, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is revealing its 2024-2025 season on WXXI Radio and in CITY Magazine. In this pre-recorded conversation, guest host and Classical 91.5 Music Director, Host, and Producer Mona Seghatoleslami﻿ talks with RPO Music Director Andreas Delfs and Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik about the new season. We also listen to the radio debut of a brand new piece of music – composed by Tyzik – in honor of the upcoming eclipse. Our guests: