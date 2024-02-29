© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, February 29, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 29, 2024 at 10:34 AM EST

First hour: What if the 2024 Democratic National Convention ends up picking the ticket?

Second hour: The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra's 2024-2025 season reveal

New York Times columnist Ezra Klein has called on President Biden to step aside, allowing for a new ticket of Democratic candidates. Klein says Biden has been a good president, but he does not believe Biden is up for the rigors of a long campaign season. As a result, Klein says the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) would become an old-style open convention, and the delegates would choose the ticket. We welcome guests who have attended past conventions for insight into what that chaotic scene might look like in reality. Our guests:

  • Rick Dollinger, former judge and state senator, and past delegate to two DNCs
  • Sandy Frankel, former Brighton Town Supervisor and past attendee of the DNC

Then in our second hour, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is revealing its 2024-2025 season on WXXI Radio and in CITY Magazine. In this pre-recorded conversation, guest host and Classical 91.5 Music Director, Host, and Producer Mona Seghatoleslami﻿ talks with RPO Music Director Andreas Delfs and Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik about the new season. We also listen to the radio debut of a brand new piece of music – composed by Tyzik – in honor of the upcoming eclipse. Our guests:

  • Andreas Delfs, music director of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
  • Jeff Tyzik, principal pops conductor for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack