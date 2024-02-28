© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, February 28, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 28, 2024 at 8:43 AM EST
Stock image: An abstract representation of AI.
Stock image: An abstract representation of AI.

First hour: Special rebroadcast — Kids born today could grow up to have AI friends

Second hour: Special rebroadcast — What you need to know as we look ahead to spring planting season

We have special rebroadcasts today on Connections.

In our first hour, a local AI developer says there are benefits to having human-like relationships with artificial intelligence. He also says there should be limits. He’s working on AI that can help with teaching, job interviews, even speed dating. He joins us during this special rebroadcast to discuss his work and the intersection of human and human-like relationships. Our guest:

  • Masum Hasan, Ph.D. student in computer science at the University of Rochester and co-founder of Sentien.IO

Then in our second hour, horticulture experts say it’s never too early to start thinking about spring. And with this week’s weather in Rochester and the Finger Lakes, spring doesn’t feel that far away. During this special rebroadcast, we discuss what you need to know about getting your space ready for planting season, and what the unseasonably warm weather might mean for your projects. Our guests also explain ways to transition parts of a lawn into a more natural habitat. Our guests:

  • Michael Warren Thomas, founder of Naturally Green FLX, educator, and former radio host
  • Marci Muller, horticulture team leader at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County
