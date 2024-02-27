Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, February 27, 2024

iStockphoto.com

First hour: How OB-GYNs are adapting to new abortion laws across states

Second hour: Special rebroadcast — Astrophysicist Adam Frank on his new book, "The Little Book of Aliens"

The rapidly changing legal landscape for abortion and reproductive health has caused confusion in many states. Alabama clinics are halting IVF treatment after the state's high court ruled that frozen embryos deserve the same protections and rights as human beings. Texas doctors are hesitant to discuss how dangerous pregnancy can be for high-risk patients. Women who are dealing with miscarriage are crossing state lines just to get treatment. Our guests discuss their work, along with New York State's place in this changing system. In studio:



Dr. Ponnila Marinescu, high-risk OBGYN provider

Dr. Stacey Sun, OBGYN generalist provider with a specialty in abortion and contraception

Then in our second hour, a special rebroadcast. Astrophysicist Adam Frank says humans are poised to embark upon their most important journey yet. With new tools to explore the universe, Frank writes, “We’ll finally go beyond just yelling our opinions about life in the universe at each other. Instead, we will get what matters most—a true scientific view of if, where, and when extraterrestrial life exists.” Frank explores that subject in his new book, “The Little Book of Aliens,” and he joins us to discuss it. Our guest: