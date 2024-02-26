NY attorney general releases footage from teen fatally shot by a state trooper in East Bloomfield

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has released body-worn camera footage from an incident last November in Ontario County where a state trooper shot and killed a teen.

It happened on Nov. 15, when police responded to a house on State Route 64 In East Bloomfield.

In the video, Trooper Adam LaTulipe tells a woman who answered the door that police got a tip about someone at that address not doing too well.

Eventually, a 17-year-old male comes out of the house, and the trooper asks him to take his hand out of his pocket.

At that point, police said, the teen pulled a knife and lunged toward the trooper. Several shots were fired at the youth, who died from his wounds.

James said that officers recovered a knife at the scene. She said the video was released to be transparent in the investigation and is not being done to express any opinion on the guilt or innocence of anyone involved.

Her office provided this link to the video; a caution, some viewers may find the video disturbing.

