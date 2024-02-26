Coming up on Connections: Monday, February 26, 2024

First hour: Why are there so many police crashes — and so little discipline for officers — in New York State?

Second hour: Special rebroadcast — Do we need more optimism in climate activism?

A recent investigation by journalists at the USA Today Network-New York found that despite the frequency and severity of police car crashes that involve civilians, law enforcement officers are rarely disciplined. In many cases, officers that caused crashes are sent right back out on the road. Meanwhile, civilians face barriers to justice as they deal with what can be extensive and life-altering injuries. Why are there so many police crashes and what can be done to mitigate these issues? Guest host Jasmin Singer leads a discussion with two of the reporters behind the project to explore what they learned. Our guests:



David Robinson, investigative reporter for the USA Today Network-New York

Beryl Lipton, police discipline data coordinator for the USA Today Network-New York

Then in our second hour, we revisit a recent conversation about approaches to climate activism. In her new book, data scientist Hannah Ritchie argues that some of the prognosticating about climate change is too gloom-and-doom, and that we can, in fact, be the first generation to ensure a sustainable future. Her ideas have sparked debate. In "Not the End of the World: How We Can Be the First Generation to Build a Sustainable Planet," Ritchie uses data to offer solutions for how to deal with climate change, food supplies, and more. Our guests discuss it: