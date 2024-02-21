© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, February 21, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 21, 2024 at 10:54 AM EST
A man wearing a blue suit and red tie smiling in front of an American flag
Provided
Jeremy Cooney

First hour: State Senator Jeremy Cooney on the 2024 New York State of the State and state budget

Second hour: Discussing the current state of transgender rights in New York and the U.S.

New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney is our guest this hour. He joins us to discuss his takeaways from the State of the State address and the state budget, including his thoughts on early intervention, Medicaid reimbursement rates, and bail reform. We also discuss high-speed rail, cannabis legislation, and more. It’s the latest conversation in our series with local lawmakers about state business. Our guest:

  • State Senator Jeremy Cooney (D), District 56

Then in our second hour, Kris Hayashi is the executive director of the Transgender Law Center. He’s in town as a guest of the University of Rochester for a leadership lecture series. This hour, Hayashi and Col Raimond from the University of Rochester join us to discuss the state of transgender rights in New York State and on the national level. Our guests:

  • Kris Hayashi, executive director of the Transgender Law Center
  • Col Raimond, LGBTQ coordinator and Arts, Sciences & Engineering staff ombudsperson at the University of Rochester
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack