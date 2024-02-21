Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Provided Jeremy Cooney

First hour: State Senator Jeremy Cooney on the 2024 New York State of the State and state budget

Second hour: Discussing the current state of transgender rights in New York and the U.S.

New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney is our guest this hour. He joins us to discuss his takeaways from the State of the State address and the state budget, including his thoughts on early intervention, Medicaid reimbursement rates, and bail reform. We also discuss high-speed rail, cannabis legislation, and more. It’s the latest conversation in our series with local lawmakers about state business. Our guest:



State Senator Jeremy Cooney (D), District 56

Then in our second hour, Kris Hayashi is the executive director of the Transgender Law Center. He’s in town as a guest of the University of Rochester for a leadership lecture series. This hour, Hayashi and Col Raimond from the University of Rochester join us to discuss the state of transgender rights in New York State and on the national level. Our guests: