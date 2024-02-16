Coming up on Connections: Friday, February 16, 2024

zinkevych / stock.adobe.com A new law in New York state will require nursing homes to meet minimum standards for staffing and patient care.

First hour: How the Medicaid reimbursement rate for nursing home affects patient care

Second hour: Discussing CITY Magazine's February 2024 issue

Local advocates say the state’s Medicaid reimbursement rate is affecting patient care to the point of crisis levels. Members of the New York Assembly predicted that nursing homes will close if nothing changes. Our guests explain what they are seeing and what they think needs to happen next. Our guests:



Assemblymember Jen Lunsford (D), District 135

Bob Hurlbut, president of Hurlbut Care Communities

MaryDel Wypych, chair of the Elder Justice Committee at Metro Justice

Then in our second hour, it’s our monthly look at the latest issue of CITY Magazine. The February edition is all about duos – teams across the area who work together to elevate the arts and culture scene. We explore their work and the impact with our guests: