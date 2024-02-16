© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, February 16, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 16, 2024 at 11:03 AM EST
Medical worker makes sure elderly lady stands firm while walking.
A new law in New York state will require nursing homes to meet minimum standards for staffing and patient care.

First hour: How the Medicaid reimbursement rate for nursing home affects patient care

Second hour: Discussing CITY Magazine's February 2024 issue

Local advocates say the state’s Medicaid reimbursement rate is affecting patient care to the point of crisis levels. Members of the New York Assembly predicted that nursing homes will close if nothing changes. Our guests explain what they are seeing and what they think needs to happen next. Our guests:

  • Assemblymember Jen Lunsford (D), District 135
  • Bob Hurlbut, president of Hurlbut Care Communities
  • MaryDel Wypych, chair of the Elder Justice Committee at Metro Justice

Then in our second hour, it’s our monthly look at the latest issue of CITY Magazine. The February edition is all about duos – teams across the area who work together to elevate the arts and culture scene. We explore their work and the impact with our guests:

  • Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
  • Ryan Williamson, director of strategy and operations for CITY Magazine
  • Rebecca Rafferty, arts writer for CITY Magazine
  • Catt Hsu, owner of Happy Gut Sanctuary
  • Adam Scheffler, co-owner of Golden Supply & Manufacturing Co.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
