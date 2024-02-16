Coming up on Connections: Friday, February 16, 2024
First hour: How the Medicaid reimbursement rate for nursing home affects patient care
Second hour: Discussing CITY Magazine's February 2024 issue
Local advocates say the state’s Medicaid reimbursement rate is affecting patient care to the point of crisis levels. Members of the New York Assembly predicted that nursing homes will close if nothing changes. Our guests explain what they are seeing and what they think needs to happen next. Our guests:
- Assemblymember Jen Lunsford (D), District 135
- Bob Hurlbut, president of Hurlbut Care Communities
- MaryDel Wypych, chair of the Elder Justice Committee at Metro Justice
Then in our second hour, it’s our monthly look at the latest issue of CITY Magazine. The February edition is all about duos – teams across the area who work together to elevate the arts and culture scene. We explore their work and the impact with our guests:
- Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
- Ryan Williamson, director of strategy and operations for CITY Magazine
- Rebecca Rafferty, arts writer for CITY Magazine
- Catt Hsu, owner of Happy Gut Sanctuary
- Adam Scheffler, co-owner of Golden Supply & Manufacturing Co.