Coming up on Connections: Thursday, February 15, 2024

First hour: Assemblymember Marjorie Byrnes on the 2024 New York State of the State and the state budget

Second hour: Retired OB-GYN Dr. Victor Poleshuck on abortion care pre- and post-Roe v. Wade

We revisit state business with local state lawmakers. This hour, we sit down with Assemblymember Marjorie Byrnes. Byrnes says she has concerns about the budget, especially when it comes to how decisions in Albany are affecting rural areas, like those in her district. We discuss education, housing, public safety, and more. Our guest:



Assemblymember Marjorie Byrnes (R), District 133

Then in our second hour, a local retired OB-GYN says most people have no idea what it was like to practice pre- and post-Roe v. Wade. Dr. Victor Poleshuck was in private practice for roughly 30 years. He began his career before abortion was legal, and after Roe v. Wade was passed, he says he and his colleagues experienced violent threats, protests outside their offices, and more. Now, in a post-Roe world, Poleshuck says he wants to share his experiences and what he thinks the public should know about abortion care. Our guest: