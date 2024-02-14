Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Max Schulte / WXXI News Homes in the Marketview Hights neighborhood saw a significant increase in their assessed value after the City of Rochester released their 2024 reassessment of residential property.(photo by Max Schulte)

First hour: Understanding home reassessments in the City of Rochester

Second hour: Discussing the class divide

When a home is reassessed, what does that mean for the homeowner and the community in which it’s located? As WXXI has reported, many home assessments in the City of Rochester have recently changed. The city wants to help community members understand the factors that go into these changes and they impact they will have. This hour, we explore it all with our guests:



Gino Fanelli, City Hall reporter for WXXI News

Mike Zazzara, assessor for the City of Rochester

Enza Mineo, deputy assessor for the City of Rochester

Suzanne Warren, budget director for the City of Rochester

Angela Rollins, director of the Office of Financial Empowerment at the City of Rochester

Then in our second hour, political scientist Ruy Teixeira made a name for himself 20 years ago by predicting the shifting demographics that favored the Democratic Party. Today he has a different message: Teixeira says that the country is becoming slightly less polarized, politically, along racial lines... but increasingly polarized on class lines. He has urged Democrats to focus more on the class divide, and less on the culture war. We discuss the class divide. In studio: