'Love your party day': Feb. 14 is last day to change party registration for 2024 primary

Wednesday is the last day you can change your party affiliation to vote in the 2024 election.

Oneida County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Sarah Bormann said Feb. 14 is the last date to change your political party to participate in the 2024 primary election. New York has closed primaries so voters must register with a party if they wish to participate in any of the primary elections.

"In addition to it being Valentine's Day, it's love your party day," Bormann said." So that is the deadline to change your party affiliation if you're already a registered voter in advance. So if you're a first time registrant then that's the deadline of March 23 and you can pick your party when you're a first time registrant. But if you're already registered, [Feb. 14 is] the deadline to change your party if you're so inclined."

The presidential primary date is April 2. The Federal, state and local primary election date is set for June 25.

In central New York its likely there will be a Democratic primary for New York's 22nd Congressional District and State Senate District 50. Republicans will likely see a primary for State Senate District 48.

