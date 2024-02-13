Disgruntled former hospital employee arrested with firearms on the way to his former workplace

Plattsburgh City Police arrested a 52-year-old former employee of the UVM Health Network CVPH Medical Center Tuesday morning who was driving toward the hospital with a loaded firearm in his vehicle.

City police arrested Robert Thibodeau after receiving a call from a relative who reported that he had been recently fired and had made comments about returning to harm individuals.

Thibodeau was stopped by police on Prospect Avenue just before 9 a.m. traveling toward the hospital. A search of his vehicle found a loaded 12-guage semi-automatic shotgun with two magazines, each containing ten rounds, and a box of ammunition.

Thibodeau was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on a felony charge of second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm and was ordered held on $500,000 bail. He is set to reappear in City Court on Thursday.

