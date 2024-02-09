Coming up on Connections: Friday, February 9, 2024

Provided Jesús de la Torre and Robert Bilheimer

First hour: Filmmaker Robert Bilheimer and researcher Jesús de la Torre on "forced migration"

Second hour: How should Senator Schumer fill the federal judge seat in the Western New York District?

Academy-Award nominated documentary filmmaker Robert Bilheimer joins us to discuss his work, and his extended time at the border. Bilheimer has turned his lens on what he calls "forced migration," and particularly on the children whose lives have been torn apart. We discuss what he has seen, and what he is creating in his next film to share with the public. Our guests:



Robert Bilheimer, filmmaker with Worldwide Documentaries

Jesús de la Torre, research fellow at Hope Border Institute

Then in our second hour, advocates from local bar associations are calling on Senator Chuck Schumer to consider their recommendations for how to fill a federal judge seat with a lifetime appointment. The seat in the Western District of New York was recently vacated by Judge Frank Geraci, who assumed the status of Senior Judge. This hour, our guests discuss their recommendations, the position, and the impact it has on the district. Our guests: