Here are Nevada's 2024 primary results

Voting concludes Tuesday in Nevada's presidential primary election.

While Nevada Democrats and Republicans will hold primaries on Feb. 6, the state GOP has decided to host its own caucus two days later. Donald Trump is on the caucus ballot and Nikki Haley is only on the primary ballot. The caucus on Thursday will be the only contest that's awarding GOP delegates, and so that's why no Republican primary is included on these results.

Polls open Feb. 6 at 7 a.m. local time/10 a.m. ET and close at 7 p.m. local time/10 p.m. ET.

View the live results.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...