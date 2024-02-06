Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Provided Kyle Vorbach

First hour: Filmmaker Kyle Vorbach on how he faked his life with AI

Second hour: Discussing the RTÉ podcast "Runaway Joe" and the case of accused killer Joseph Maloney

When a man with ties to Rochester started “making it” in Los Angeles, his friends and family were happy for him. Comedian and director Kyle Vorbach got a luxury apartment, a nice car, and even spent time with celebrities. According to the photos he posted on his social media accounts, everything was going great. But here’s the catch: none of it was true. Vorbach was actually living at his parents’ house in Upstate New York, using AI to fake aspects of his life. “Everyone was believing my pictures,” he said. “That’s when things started to get weird.” Vorbach shared his story in a short documentary called “How I Faked My Life with AI.” He’s also writing a new book about the benefits and dangers of artificial intelligence. This hour, we talk with him and with local AI developer Max Irwin about how AI is – and can be – used, the ethical implications of this kind of technology, and what developers are thinking about as they advance AI. Our guests:



Kyle Vorbach, filmmaker, director, comedian, and author of the forthcoming book, “Pandora’s Code”

Max Irwin, founder and CEO of Max.io

Then in our second hour, in 1967, a murder case made headlines in Rochester. A man named Joseph Maloney was charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife, June. But since then, Maloney has been on the run. For decades, he lived under an assumed name, Michael O’Shea, in Ireland. Maloney is wanted by the FBI, and the producers of a new podcast hope to aid in the search. RTÉ’s “Runaway Joe” tells the story of Joseph Maloney – from Rochester to Ireland to other parts of the world. We sit down with the team behind the podcast to discuss the case and where it stands. Our guests: