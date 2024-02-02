Coming up on Connections: Friday, February 2, 2024

Wangkun Jia / stock.adobe.com The New York state Capitol building.

First hour: Assemblymember Demond Meeks on the 2024 State of the State and state budget

Second hour: Was a national campaign to destigmatize drugs a mistake?

Assemblymember Demond Meeks join us for the hour to discuss his takeaways from the New York State of the State and the stage budget. It’s part of our series of conversations with local state lawmakers about state businesses. We discuss education, public safety, mental health supports, and more. Our guest:



Assemblymember Demond Meeks (D), District 137

Then in our second hour, was a national campaign to destigmatize drugs a mistake? In a piece co-written for the Atlantic, Carnegie Mellon professor and author Jonathan Caulkins argues that “blue America needs to send a stronger, more consistent message that hard drugs should be shunned.” Local advocates for destigmatization have a different view. Our guests share their perspectives on the most effective way to deal with America’s drug problem. Our guests: